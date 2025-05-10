Man scammed out of £550 in Barnsley as Police issue warning over doorstep fraud
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police on Wednesday, 7 May.
Officers say two individuals gained access to the victim’s home by claiming to be from social services.
Once inside, they convinced the man, who was in his 50s, that he owed them money.
They then took him to a nearby cashpoint where he withdrew £550.
The pair took the cash and left.
Police are now urging people to speak to family, friends and neighbours - particularly those who may be vulnerable - to help protect them from similar scams.
Charlotte Platts, Fraud Protect Officer, said:
“Doorstep scams can happen in many forms—people may pose as traders, salespeople or, in this case, someone from an authority. They aren't always pushy and may seem polite, but that doesn’t mean they can be trusted.
“Unfortunately, we know fraudsters often target elderly or vulnerable members of our community. We’re asking people to share advice to help keep their loved ones safe.”
Police advise residents to be cautious when answering the door to unexpected visitors and recommend asking for identification, verifying the caller’s credentials with their organisation, and contacting the police if they feel unsafe or pressured.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam is encouraged to report it to Action Fraud or contact Citizens Advice, who can pass information to Trading Standards.
In an emergency, call 999. For non-urgent concerns, call 101.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.