Man's serious injuries spark police inquiry on Sheffield estate

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an incident on a Sheffield estate.

Emergency services were called to Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, at just after 9am this morning, where the victim was found badly hurt.

A police investigation is under way, and the avenue was cordoned off today at the junction with Fellbrigg Road while officers carried out enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was 'taken to hospital where his injuries are believed to be serious at this time.'

"Officers believe this to be an incident involving individuals known to each other," the force added.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 262 of August 11.