Man rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after morning attack on Sheffield street

A man was rushed to hospital with 'suspected serious injuries' after being attacked at a property in Sheffield.

Police were called to Pot House Lane in Stocksbridge around 10.50am after a man was reportedly carrying out criminal damage at a nearby shop.

Officers then received a separate report of a man being assaulted ten minutes later at a property on the same street.

The man, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with suspected serious injuries on Monday, March 5.

Police have said both incidents are under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this point.