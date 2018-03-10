Man rushed to hospital after fight breaks out during South Yorkshire night out

A man was left with head injuries following a fight in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2am, officers received reports of an altercation between two men in the Lazarus Court area of Doncaster.

One man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where he is now in a stable condition.

A 27-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of assault. He is currently in custody helping police with enquiries.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the incident to contact 101 quoting incident 91 of 10 March 2018.