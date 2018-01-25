Man robbed by teenage gang in Doncaster

A man was punched and knocked to the ground by a teenage gang during a street robbery in Doncaster.

The 37-year-old was targeted as he walked along Church Street shortly after leaving the Booze Barn.

He told South Yorkshire Police he was approached by a gang of eight youths, aged between 14 and 17, who initially made demands for cash.

The teenagers followed him on to Castle Street and then Station Road, where he was punched by one of the boys and knocked to the ground by another.

They then stole the bag he was carrying.

The boys all wore dark clothing and had their hoods up.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, which happened between 8.45pm and 9.20pm on Saturday, January 6, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.