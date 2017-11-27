Man rescued from flat fire in Sheffield

A man was rescued after a fire broke out in his kitchen after he fell asleep.

Fire crews were alerted to the incident in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, just before midnight on Saturday.

They found that a pan caught fire after it was left on the hob.

Firefighters woke up the occupant of the flat and led him outside to safety.

At 4.30am today firefighters dealt with a chip pan fire in Welfare Road, Woodlands, Edlington, Doncaster, and yesterday afternoon a cooker fire broke out in Pleasley Road Whiston.

On Friday, crews were called out to a grill pan fire in Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, Doncaster.

That same night, firefighters were called out to an empty house in Smillie Road, New Rossington, Doncaster, after the loft went up in flames.

The cause is not yet known.