Man reportedly missing after getting into difficulty at South Yorkshire reservoir
A man has reportedly gone missing this evening after getting into difficulty at a South Yorkshire reservoir.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:58 pm
All emergency services are currently on scene at Ulley Reservoir, Rotherham tonight after they were called just after 6pm to reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police wrote: “Specialist search teams are doing everything to find him.
"The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers.
"Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work.”