All emergency services are currently on scene at Ulley Reservoir, Rotherham tonight after they were called just after 6pm to reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police wrote: “Specialist search teams are doing everything to find him.

"The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers.

File photo. Emergency services are on scene at Ulley Reservoir tonight after a man reportedly got into trouble in the water.