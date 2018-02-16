Man remanded into custody following crash at Sheffield school

Have your say

A man has appeared in court after a car crashed into the entrance of a Sheffield school.

Aquib Qumar, 23, of Firth Park Road, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with criminal damage, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified following an incident at Fir Vale School on Tuesday morning.

Police said a black BMW was seen driving around the car park of the school before it hit the building.

Nobody was injured but the school was closed for the day.

Qumar was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 15.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage was released under investigation, police said.