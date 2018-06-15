Man remains in serious condition after attempted murder in Doncaster

A man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after suffering serious head injuries during an attack in a flat in Doncaster.

The 25-year-old was found injured in a flat in Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 9.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remains today.

A 37-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on police bail.