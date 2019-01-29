Man remains in hospital after New Year’s Day pub attack in Sheffield

Have your say

A man attacked in a pub on New Year’s Day remains in hospital nearly one month on.

The 35 year old suffered serious head injuries in the incident at The Friendship pub on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 1.

A man remains in hospital after an attack on New Year's Day

SHEFFIELD HORROR CRASH SENTENCING: Driver told police: ‘I’ll get out and bang do the same thing again



He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

CRIME: Police called to Rotherham pub over reports of man with gun outside

A 24-year-old man arrested over the incident remains on bail.

APPEAL: Man found unconscious and with serious facial injuries on walk home from Rotherham club

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 131 of January 1, 2019.