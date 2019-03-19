Man remains in custody after Tesco screwdriver attack 

A man remains in custody this evening following a bloody attack in a Tesco store in which two people were seriously injured with a screwdriver.

Emergency services rushed to Savile Street at around 1:30pm this afternoon following reports a man had attacked a 45-year-old woman with a screwdriver inside the store.

Tesco Sheffield

The victims were taken to hospital where they have been treated for superficial face injuries.

A 23-year-old man was detained, arrested in suspicion of attempted murder and now remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, has praised Tesco staff who detained the man until police arrived.

He said: “Staff inside the store acted incredibly quickly, giving immediate medical attention to the man and woman who were injured.

“Other staff members then detained the offender, removing the screwdriver from him, ensuring he couldn’t leave the store before police arrived. They were incredibly brave in doing so and I’d like to extend my thanks to them for the prompt action they took.”

The store remains closed at this time as enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 435 of 19 March 2019.