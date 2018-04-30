Man remains in coma and on life support after shooting in Sheffield park

A man remains in a coma and on life support after he was shot in a Sheffield park

The 22-year-old was shot in Meersbrook Park, Meersbrook, at 6.25pm on Thursday by a man who asked him for cash and cigarettes.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and the blast shattered his jaw and some teeth.

His mum said he underwent a six hour operation on Friday and was placed in an induced coma to allow the swelling in his throat and mouth to subside.

A bullet was removed from his jaw and a metal plate was fitted in his mouth during the procedure.

The victim's mum said: "He had extensive six hour surgery on Friday and he has been kept asleep since then.

"He is in an induced coma on life support until further notice This is to enable the swelling to go down inside his throat and mouth.

"He was shot in the back of his neck that went up through his jaw and teeth. The bullet had stayed lodged in his jaw until it was removed.

"It's shattered his jaw and teeth. He had had a metal plate fitted in his mouth.

"It will be a long recovery process."

No arrests have yet been made over the shooting.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 773 of April 26.