Man released under investigation after death of Chesterfield girl

A man who was arrested after a Chesterfield girl tragically died following a crash in Greater Manchester has been released under investigation.

Shortly before 10.40am on Saturday, police were called to reports of a collision between a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian on Monton Road in Monton, Salford.

The pedestrian - who has been formally identified as eight-year-old Emily Connor from Chesterfield - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said the suspect had been released under investigation.

