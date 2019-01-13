Man released over fatal crash in Sheffield, as police issue renewed appeal

Police have today issued a renewed appeal for information following a crash in Sheffield in which a 31-year-old woman died.

The fresh call for witnesses came as they revealed a 51-year-old man arrested in connection with her death had been released under investigation.

Langsett Road, Sheffield (pic: Google)

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction of Langsett Road and Normandale Road, near Hillsborough, on Friday evening.

Police said it was reported that a black Subaru WRX STi travelling towards Hillsborough had been involved in a collision with the female pedestrian at around 8.30pm that night.

Detectives today asked anyone who saw what happened immediately prior to the incident to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were travelling in the opposite direction to the Subaru at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 817 of January 11.

