Man released on bail after Sheffield teen is shot

A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Sheffield teenager was shot in the leg has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening (March 6) after armed police surrounded a property on Reney Avenue in Greenhill.

The Star understands the 17-year-old made his own way to hospital earlier that day but has since been released.

Detectives said on Tuesday night that they were working on the assumption that this was a 'targeted attack'.

The victim did not disclose the location where the shooting took place but officers later launched an operation to make an arrest.

Police say the investigation 'remains ongoing' and they are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 799 of March 6, 2018.