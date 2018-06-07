Man released by police after arrest over night of violence in Sheffield

A man quizzed over a night of violence in Sheffield has been released from police custody.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault after an attack on a man at Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road at around 8.30pm on Monday.

CRIME: Cannabis farm found in house in Sheffield

He was interviewed by detectives before being released under investigation.

The attack was the first in a series of three incidents which detectives believe were linked.

POLICE: CCTV images released in hunt for bogus police officers stealing cash in Sheffield

A 31-year-old man was left with a serious facial injury after he was attacked in the bookmakers.

READ MORE: Police seek man who groped woman in Sheffield street

Later that night a gun was fired towards a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge and an hour later, in the early hours of Tuesday, another man was attacked at Adnan's Fried Chicken takeaway on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre.

The victim was not at the scene when police officers arrived and he has still not been traced.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 691 of June 4.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.