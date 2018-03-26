Man receives a suspended prison sentence after he twice breached a restraining order

A man who twice breached a restraining order has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, March 23, how Stephen Andrew Gascoyne, 40, of The Hill, Glapwell, texted his ex and visited her home address when he was prohibited from doing both these things.

Prosecuting solicitor Justine Claxton said the defendant had been made subject to a restraining order on August 3, 2011, at Chesterfield magistrates’ court and the terms were not to contact his former partner except to arrange child contact.

However, he drove to the complainant’s address and days later he sent her a personal text for which he later apologised.

Gascoyne told police he had not been sure if the restraining order was still in place but accepted that ignorance was not a good enough excuse.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his restraining order from January 6 by attending his ex’s address and from January 13 by sending a text message.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said he was under the influence of alcohol when he sent the text message and he does understand how important it is to adhere to the restraining order.

She added: “He is of the opinion he will be very careful with the restraining order in the future and there will be no more contact.”

Magistrates sentenced Gascoyne to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.