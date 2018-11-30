Man ‘rammed’ police cars after being stopped in car stolen from Rotherham

A man ‘rammed’ a number of police vehicles after being stopped by officers in Rotherham on suspicion of being in a stolen car.

The Fiat was spotted in Rotherham on false number plates and was ‘boxed in’ by officers.

But the driver was said to have been ‘so desperate to get away’ he started ramming the police cars used in the boxing in operation.

He failed to escape and was arrested for a number of offences including a burglary during which the Fiat was stolen.