Man quizzed after suspected stolen cars found in compound in South Yorkshire

A man has been questioned after police found a number of suspected stolen vehicles in a compound in South Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old, from Rotherham, was arrested after police received reports of a stolen vehicle travelling from Sheffield to Rotherham on Wednesday, August 15.

Police said the vehicle he was travelling in had been reported stolen the previous day.

Officers later located the vehicle in a compound in the Magna area, where a number of other suspected stolen vehicles were identified.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

An investigation is ongoing.