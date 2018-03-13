Man punched and cracked his partner’s car windscreen after a row

A man smashed the windscreen of his partner’s car after he had a row with her and did not want to go and visit her mother.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, March 8, how Curtis Neil Pass, 20, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, lost his temper and lashed out at the car windscreen causing a crack.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant was with his partner on January 12, at about 9pm, in her Fiat 500 car and they were having a verbal argument.

“He lost his temper and punched the windscreen causing it to crack and he rang the police.”

Mrs Haslam added that Pass’s partner refused to give a statement but she said the defendant had come home from work and he had not eaten and they had an argument about something silly and he did not think she cared about him.

The couple got into the car to go to her mother’s, according to Mrs Haslam, but the defendant did not want to go and he punched the windscreen.

Pass told police they had had an argument for about 30 minutes and Pass had lashed out and punched the windscreen.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Felicity Coats said Pass who has mental health difficulties was the one to call the police after causing the damage and he has paid for a new windscreen.

Magistrates sentenced Pass to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for damage along with any new crime.

Pass was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.