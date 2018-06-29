Man pays a heavy price after he is caught growing cannabis plants

A man who was caught producing 15 cannabis plants has been ordered to pay £553 in a fine, victim surcharge and costs.

Police found the plants at the home of Jack Rose, 27, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Pictured is a cannabis plant.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on June 25: “Mr Rose was spoken to by police regarding an unrelated matter and his property was searched and police found a growing tent.”

Mrs Allsop added that there was a hydroponic set-up and three of the plants were at an early stage and 12 others were barely seedlings and were barely visible in the soil.

Rose stated that a friend had left the equipment in the house and he had decided to grow the plants for personal use to save money.

The defendant, who has a previous caution for producing cannabis, pleaded guilty to producing 15 plants of the class B controlled drug after they were found on February 4.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “A drugs expert said it was for domestic, personal use and there was no way he could make money out of this.”

He added: “It has given him a kick up the backside to not use cannabis again.”

Mr Wilford also said no action was taken on the original matter which police had been investigating.

He added that Rose’s previous caution had been imposed after he had only been caught with a cannabis plant.

Magistrates fined Rose £426 and ordered him to pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs.