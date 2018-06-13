Man on the run after crash during police chase in Sheffield

A search is under way for a man who fled following a crash during a police chase in Sheffield.

The man was one of two passengers who ran off after the car they were travelling in - a silver BMW - crashed during a police pursuit on Wednesday, June 6.

South Yorkshire Police said the BMW was 'travelling at speed' at the time of the crash after failing to stop for officers on Rivelin Valley Road, Rivelin.

The car struck an Audi travelling along Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, before ploughing into a wall.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the collision and his two passengers fled.

One was later located but the other is still on the run.

The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries in the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 11.20pm on Wednesday, June 6, officers engaged in a pursuit with a silver BMW travelling at speed that failed to stop for officers on Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield.

"Following a short pursuit the BMW collided with an Audi driving along Redmires Road and a wall, where it came to a stop. The driver sustained minor injuries in the collision and two men made off from the BMW

"Following an area search, one of the men who was a passenger in the car was located a short distance away. Enquiries remain ongoing to identify the third man."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,131 of June 6.