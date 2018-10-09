Man on child’s scooter hunted after knifepoint raid at charity shop in Rotherham

A man seen riding a child’s scooter is being hunted by the police after a knifepoint raid at a charity shop in Rotherham.

He was seen riding the scooter outside the Salvation Army charity shop on Laughton Road, Dinnington, shortly before it was raided at around 3.30pm yesterday.

A man threatened Salvation Army charity shop staff with a knife in Dinnington

A man entered the shop, threatened staff members and demanded cash from the till.

He was white, aged between 20 and 23 years old, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a plump build

Detective Constable Laura Proctor, from Rotherham CID, said: “Thankfully, no one was injured but this was understandably incredibly traumatic for staff members.

“The man left with a small amount of cash before leaving on foot towards the Royal Elephant restaurant.

“We also believe he may have been riding a child’s scooter outside of the shop, prior to the incident occurring.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who thinks they saw the man, or who has any information about what happened.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 524 of October 8.