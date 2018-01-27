Man now receiving support after incident at South Yorkshire petrol station

Have your say

A man who poured petrol on himself at a South Yorkshire petrol station is now receiving help.

Reports suggested police had to talk the man down after he doused himself in fuel at the Jet petrol station on Pleasley Road in Whiston, Rotherham.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Friday. The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital but did not sustain any injuries.

The man is now being given mental health support.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An incident has been resolved after officers were called to a Rotherham petrol station.

"Police received a report detailing concerns for a man’s welfare at the Jet station on Pleasley Road at Whiston.

"A local team responded to the 6.30pm call and a 43-year-old man was transferred to hospital but is not believed to have sustained injury. A police cordon was removed at 7.15pm."

Samaritans is there 24/7 365 days a year if you need to talk to someone. You can call 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.