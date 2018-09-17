Man must do unpaid work after he damaged photos and a frame during a bust-up

A man who smashed and damaged photos and a picture frame belonging to his ex-partner has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Moyley Wildish, 31, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, damaged the pictures at Milton Crescent, Birdholme, Chesterfield, after his ex had been passing him his belongings during a bust-up.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing Wildish had found old messages from previous male friends and an argument escalated and she told him to leave and she started passing him his belongings.

Mrs Haslam added that Wildish threw a picture of himself on the floor and she took the picture and ripped it up and Wildish then took a picture of his ex and smashed it over his head spraying glass on the floor.

Wildish also picked up a photo album and started tearing up the pictures, according to Mrs Haslam, so his ex called the police.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on August 9.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court previously heard that Wildish intended to repay his ex for the damage caused and he has bought her a new picture frame.

Wildish was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.