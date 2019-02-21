Have your say

The driver of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on a busy Sheffield road was lucky to survive, his fiancée has revealed.

The car and lorry crashed at Manor Top where City Road meets Prince of Wales Road last night.

A lorry and car were involved in a collision at Manor Top, Sheffield, last night

CRIME: These are the worst areas of Sheffield for anti-social behaviour

The busy junction was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

READ MORE: Fugitive Sheffield rapist is a KILLER

Posting on social media, the fiancée of the man driving the car involved said he was taken to hospital but survived the smash.

NEWS: Worries over future of Sheffield RSPCA centre as travellers set up camp

She posted: “Someone was watching over him as I have no idea how he got out alive.”

More to follow.