Man left fighting for life after Sheffield stabbing now 'stable'

A man left fighting for life after a stabbing in Sheffield is now in a stable condition.

The 30-year-old was knifed when violence flared in Batemoor Place, Batemoor, one week ago today.

Detectives investigating the incident said the man then made his way, injured, to nearby Batemoor Close, where he was found.

The man was chased by two other men along Batemoor Place before he was attacked.

The culprits were both black and wore dark clothing.

No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said the stabbing is being treated as a 'targeted attack' and that detectives are following up 'various lines of enquiry'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 395 of April 17.