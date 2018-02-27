Man left fighting for his life after collision on busy Sheffield road

Have your say

A man was left fighting for his life after a collision on a busy road in Sheffield today.

Emergency services were called to Western Bank, a dual carriageway running from Sheffield Children's Hospital down to the Brook Hill roundabout, this morning at around 10.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Eyewitnesses said the collision had taken place close to a crossing point on the road.

Western Bank was closed in both directions following the crash, with bus passengers warned to expect lengthy delays.