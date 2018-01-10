Man led to safety from bridge in Barnsley

A man has been led to safety from a bridge in Barnsley this morning.

Concerns were raised for the welfare of the man, who was in a bridge on Station Road, Thurnscoe - close to the railway station - at around 5.05am.

Station Road was closed, trains were halted and buses were diverted while specialists talked to the man.

The road has since re-opened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services responded following concerns for the welfare of a man on Station Road, Thurnscoe.

"The man has now been brought to safety and is receiving specialist support.

"Station Road was closed at the time of the incident but has since reopened."