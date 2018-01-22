Man knocked unconscious after being punched outside Sheffield pub

Have your say

A man was left seriously injured after he was punched outside a Sheffield pub on Boxing Day.

The 61-year-old fell to floor and was left unconscious after being punched in the face as he left the Handsworth Inn, Handsworth Road, at around 11pm on Tuesday, December 26.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue,

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 949 of December 26.