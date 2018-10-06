Man knifed nearly two weeks ago dies and becomes EIGHTH fatal stabbing victim in Sheffield this year  

A man reportedly knifed nearly two weeks ago has died in hospital and become the eighth fatal stabbing victim in Sheffield this year.

Police were called out to reports that two men had suffered stab wounds in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, on Saturday, September 23, at 12.20am.

One of the victims – a 31-year-old man – was taken to hospital in a critical condition and has been fighting for life for nearly two weeks.

But police confirmed today that he has now died. A post mortem is expected to take place next week.

The victim, who has not been identified yet, becomes the eighth person to be fatally stabbed in the city since March.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, leading the investigation, said: “Since the incident occurred, we have had a dedicated team of detectives working on this, to establish exactly what happened and one man has since been charged in connection with the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The investigation continues to progress and we remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of no-fixed-address, was charged with attempted murder, section 18 wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded into custody.

Police have not yet confirmed if he will be re-charged with murder following the man’s death.

Another man, named as 29-year-old Scott Fauvel, who was reportedly stabbed in the leg during the incident, has since been discharged from hospital.

Shortly after the alleged attack, Scott’s mother Jennifer Wright told how she received a call from him shouting: “’Mum, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed’.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 16 of 23 September 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.