Man killed outside Sheffield park was well loved teaching assistant and football coach

A man killed in a collision outside a Sheffield park was a much loved teaching assistant and junior football coach.

Garry Broadhurst, aged 53, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed crashed into a wall at the entrance to Graves Park on Cobnar Lane, Norton, last Wednesday night.

He was riding a black Kawasaki motorbike along Derbyshire Lane towards Hemsworth Road when the collision occurred.

Mr Broadhurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Mr Broadhurst worked as a teaching assistant at Talbot Specialist School in Norton Lees.

Headteacher Carolyn Sutcliffe said he was a 'much loved member of the team'.

Paying tribute to him, she added: "He had been a teaching assistant at Talbot for over 25 years working across the school, and his knowledge, dedication and support for our students and their families was exceptional.

"Garry was dependable, loyal, generous with his time and energies and had a tremendous sense of fun.

"Our community has been shaken by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague and he will be greatly missed by us all."

He was also a grassroots football coach for Pro Socker Pumas JFC and was manager of the club's u16s at the time of his death.

In a notice issued to the Sheffield and District Junior Sunday Football League, club chairman Chris Cox said: "It is with great sadness I have to inform you of the tragic death of our u16s manager Garry Broadhurst.

"He tragically died on Wednesday evening after being involved in a accident.

"Pro Socker Pumas JFC has lost a great manager and a lovely man that had been with our club for a long time.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family at this very tough time. Gone but never forgotten."

Hayley Slack, also from Pro Socker Pumas added: "RIP Garry. Such a tragic loss. You will be missed by all."

Chris Birmingham, from AFC Woodseats, said their club held a minute's silence yesterday in tribute to Garry.

He added: "Garry was a great example of a grassroots manager - loves the game and helped the players enjoy it with the same passion."