Man kicked, punched and dragged around Doncaster car park

A man was left with a broken rib and bruising after being kicked, punched and dragged around a car park in Doncaster.

The victim, in his 40s, was involved in a 'verbal altercation' with another man at the taxi rank at Doncaster train station before he was attacked.

Do you know this man?

South Yorkshire Police said the man he had rowed with left the station and returned with three other men, who then launched the attack.

CCTV images have been released of three men police officers believe could hold vital information about the incident at 11.30pm on Saturday, November 11.

A police spokeswoman said: "The victim, a man in his forties, had just left a charity event nearby and had returned to the station to catch a taxi.

"At the taxi rank, there was a verbal altercation between the victim and a man. The man then leaves the station and comes back a few minutes later with three friends. The three men then run towards the victim and begin attacking him.

Officers believe this man could hold vital information about an assault

"He is punched several times and dragged around the car park, where he is also kicked. The suspects then run away from the scene in the direction of West Street.

"The victim sustained a broken rib as well as swelling and bruising."

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 160 of November 30.