A man has been jailed over the robbery of a Rotherham taxi driver which was captured on CCTV.

Kieron Medlock, aged 22 and of Meadow Close, Dalton, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery.

Kieron Medlock

In January 2018, Medlock ordered a taxi from a pub in Swallownest and once in the cab he threatened the driver and assaulted him while demanding his cash.

The driver handed over some money before Medlock fled, but the whole incident was captured on CCTV and Medlock was arrested and charged.

PC Paul McIntyre said: “I am pleased that Medlock accepted responsibility for his crimes and has received a custodial sentence.

“His victim was left deeply affected by the incident, and now no longer works at night due to fear.

“I hope that the victim is reassured by the sentence given to Medlock and this should send a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”