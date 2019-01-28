Man jailed over £120,000 cannabis farm in Sheffield

Have your say

A man has been jailed for eight months after police officers found a cannabis farm in Sheffield.

Valentin Bulocnikov, aged 30, of Wigfull Road, Hunters Bar, was arrested and charged after officers searched his rented home and found 5.6kg of cannabis worth £121,550 in November.

Sheffield Crown Court

COURT: Man jailed after being found with Spice and knife in Doncaster town centre

APPEAL: Concern for missing man believed to have been heading towards Rother Valley Country Park when he vanished

He was found guilty of the production of cannabis during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

READ MORE: Doncaster pub due to re-open after fatal shooting