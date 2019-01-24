Man jailed for ‘violent and unprovoked’ attack in Sheffield city centre

A 32-year-old man has been sent to prison for 12 years after assaulting another man in a ‘violent and unprovoked attack’ in Sheffield city centre last year.

Andrew Haken, former of Chesterfield, was sentenced to 12-years in prison on Tuesday, January 15, where he was found guilty of Section 18 wounding an affray.

Haken has been jailed for 12 years for the attack

The court hear how, at around 10:30pm on Monday June 18, 2018, Haken approached a group of 18-year-old men in the Division Street area.

Haken then assaulted one of the men, punching him in the face.

READ MORE: Judge moves hearing to cells after men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer refuse to attend court

When others tried to intervene, Haken bit one of them, removing a large chunk of his ear.

Detective Constable Amy Taylor, the investigating officer, said: “This group of young men were out enjoying their evening, following the England match, when it was utterly destroyed by Haken’s violent and unprovoked attack.

“The victims and Haken weren’t known to one another and he has never accepted responsibility for his crime, or provided an explanation as to why he behaved in this aggressive manner towards complete strangers.

READ MORE: ‘I always get asked for extras:’ Sheffield massage therapist lifts lid on male clients who want sex

“After the attack, he fled to Kent in an attempt to evade arrest. Following a media appeal for information, Haken was identified and arrested in July 2018.

“I am pleased that he has received a lengthy custodial sentence, though this will never really undo the damage caused to the men he attacked that night. One of them has had to undergo extensive reconstructive surgery for the injuries to his ear.

READ MORE: Brexit could expose Brits to fertility ruining toxic underpants

“I hope both the victims and the wider community are reassured by the sentence handed out and the swift work by investigating officers to apprehend this dangerous individual and place him before the courts.”