Man jailed for shining laser pen at South Yorkshire Police helicopter 

A 21-year-old man has been jailed, after he admitted to deliberately shining a laser pen at a South Yorkshire Police helicopter.

Reece Wheelhouse wiped tears from his eyes, as dock officers took him down to begin a nine-month prison sentence.

Reece Wheelhouse has been jailed for shining a laser pen at a South Yorkshire Police helicopter in September last year

During the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today, the court heard how Wheelhouse shone his green laser pen in the direction of the police helicopter, as it was flying over Barnsley on September 18 last year.

As he jailed him, Judge Robert Moore said: “You shone a laser three times in about four minutes.

“You shone it a third time, despite the fact the helicopter had turned away after the second time.”

By the time police officers arrived at his home, Wheelhouse had broken the laser pen in two and had hidden it.

Wheelhouse, of Neville Avenue, Kendray, Barnsley pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft at an earlier hearing.

Judge Moore said the Court of Appeal has ruled that ‘shining a laser at a police helicopter is so serious that only a sentence of immediate imprisonment can be justified’.

Under the Air Navigation Order 2016, it is an offence for a person to recklessly or negligently act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft, or any person in an aircraft.

Judge Moore ordered forfeiture and destruction of the pen at the conclusion of today’s sentencing hearing.

