Man jailed for serious assault in Doncaster town centre 

A man has been jailed for an assault in Doncaster town centre which left another man with serious injuries.

James Stanley, 41, of Gordon Street, Doncaster was jailed for five and a half years on Wednesday, December 19, after pleading guilty to Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm at Sheffield Crown Court.

At around 1.30am on Tuesday November 6, officers were called to Kings Road, Doncaster following reports of an assault.

When they arrived they found Stanley’s victim, a 46-year-old man, laid in the street with a serious head injury and struggling to breathe.

Witnesses reported seeing Stanley assaulting his victim, whilst threatening to kill him.

He then dragged the man by his ankles down the road, before attacking him again, smashing his head against the floor several times.

Officers received information which lead them to a property on Kings Road, where they found Stanley covered in blood. He was arrested at the scene.

Investigating Officer, PC Nicola Blewitt said: “Stanley’s victim suffered serious injuries in this brutal attack, including a number of severe facial fractures, lacerations to his head and broken teeth.

“We have worked hard to achieve this result and we are satisfied with the sentence Stanley has been served.”