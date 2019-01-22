Man jailed for knifepoint raid at Sheffield house in which he started blaze

A man has been jailed for six years for a knifepoint raid at a house in Sheffield in which he set the property on fire.

Liam Rhodes, aged 21, called at a house in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Bonfire Night last year and brandished a knife.



He threatened the occupant with violence unless he handed over cash and electrical items.

When the victim refused, Rhodes smashed the windows of the property, before setting fire to rubbish and throwing it into the house.

He was jailed after being found guilty of aggravated burglary following a trial.



Detective Constable Dean Craik, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Rhodes was heard by several witnesses to say that he would burn down the victim’s house, with the victim still inside, if he didn’t hand over cash and a bicycle, among other valuable items.



“Rhodes also threatened witnesses with violence if they called the police. Someone was able to alert a passing police car to the incident and our officers pursued a vehicle seen leaving the scene at speed.”



Her later handed himself in and was charged.



DC Craik added: “I am pleased that Rhodes has been convicted and received a prison sentence. I hope this offers the victim and the local community of Westfield some reassurance, knowing this violent individual is now behind bars.”