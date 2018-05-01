Man jailed for extra 40 months for holding prison worker hostage in Doncaster

An inmate has had another 40 months added to his sentence for holding a prison worker hostage in Doncaster.
Owen Hill, aged 25, from Scarborough, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to the false imprisonment of a member of prison staff and possession of an improvised weapon following an incident at HMP Moorland last August.
Hill took a member of staff hostage and demanded a move to another prison.
Hill was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for burglary when he took the prison worker hostage.
DC Emma Taylorson, from the Prison Investigation Team, said: "Prison officers talked him into giving up the weapon and releasing the staff member.
"It was thanks to their actions and team work that no-one was injured.
"This case shows that violence in prisons will not be tolerated and action will be taken against those committing offences."