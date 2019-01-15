Man jailed for breaching sexual risk order when he accosted Doncaster school girl, 13, while half-naked  

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for breaching his sexual risk order, after he accosted a Doncaster school girl while half-naked and tried to get her to come into his house.



Sheffield Crown Court heard how Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police, Stephen Watson, issued Joshua Evans with a sexual risk order (SRO) on November 10, 2017, due to the risk he is deemed to pose of committing a sexual crime.

The order has a number of conditions, such as banning unsupervised contact with children under 16 and stipulating that all changes of address must be reported to the police.

Evans breached the order just 12 days after it was imposed, when he made contact with a 13-year-old girl who walked past his address on her way to school in Doncaster.

“As she went past the defendant’s house, she was approached by the defendant, who was wearing nothing but his underwear and a loom band around his neck,” said prosecutor, James Baird.

Mr Baird told the court how Evans asked the girl what her name was, and after she told him, he took her hand and said: “It’s nice to meet you, will you come inside my house, please, please.”

The girl swore at Evans, called him a ‘paedophile,’ and left.

The incident was reported to the police, and Evans was soon traced to his address.

In a victim personal statement read out in court, the girl and her mother described how the incident had left her feeling ‘shaken up’ and too afraid to take the same route to school.

Evans was found to have breached the order again in May last year, when a social worker visiting his new address in Rotherham discovered he was living with a 15-year-old boy, and others, at the property and contacted the police.

When interviewed by the force, Evans said he believed the boy was 17-years-old until the day of his arrest when the boy revealed he was 15-years-old during a trip to Tesco.

In between the November and May breaches, Evans was also convicted of another breach committed in January of last year for failing to inform police of a change of address.

He was given a suspended prison sentence of six weeks; and was in breach of the suspended sentence when he committed the May 2018 offence, the court heard.

Evans pleaded guilty to the breaches at an earlier hearing.

Edward Moss, defending, told the court that Evans suffered ‘catastrophic brain injuries,’ that will require lifelong treatment, when he was involved in a road accident at the age of 11.

As a consequence of the injuries, Mr Moss said Evans has an IQ of 63, which is similar to that of an 11-year-old child.

He added that Evans has trouble understanding things, and may not have fully grasped the conditions of the SRO when police read them out to him at the time of its imposition.

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Evans to two years in prison during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, January 14.