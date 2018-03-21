Man jailed for attacking two strangers in Sheffield suburb

A man is behind bars for attacking two strangers in a Sheffield suburb on Boxing Day.

Abush Nagash, 22, of Owler Lane, Fir Vale, attacked two men within minutes of each other as they walked along Elmham Road, Darnall, last Boxing Day.

The first victim, a 78-year-old man, was pushed to the ground by Nagash before being attacked as he tried to get up and run away.

As members of the public came to the OAP's aid, Nagash fled.

Moments later, a 48-year-old man was assaulted as he walked from Elmham Road on to Waverley Road.

Nagash walked up to the victim and punched him repeatedly in his face.

Sergeant Kevin Smith, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "These incidents understandably caused concern within the local community and left both victims incredibly shaken by what happened.

"Thankfully, they only sustained minor injuries but Nagash’s actions have still had a significant impact on them.

"Nagash was arrested later that evening after his wallet was found at the scene. I hope that members of the local community feel reassured by the quick action taken by officers, who all work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe."

Nagash pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for four months at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.