Man jailed for 27 years for stabbing young Sheffield dad through the heart

Have your say

A man who fatally stabbed a young dad in the heart in a revenge attack has been jailed for 27 years.

Khalid Mokadeh, 22, stabbed Sami Al-Saroori, 31, on September 9, 2017 outside a flat in Wensley Gardens, Burngreave.

Sami Alsaroori and daughter Amelia.

Mr Al-Saroori died at hospital in the early hours of the following day as a result of a 15cm-deep knife wound that pierced his chest bone and penetrated his heart.

Mokadeh, of The Oval, Sheffield, denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent and three charges of possession of a bladed article.

The court heard Mokadeh believed Mr Al-Saroori had ordered a shooting in June of the same year in which he, Mokadeh, was shot in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun.

More to follow.