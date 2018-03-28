Man jailed for 25 years for sex offences against three Barnsley boys

A man has been jailed for 25 years for a string of sex attacks on three Barnsley boys.

Jamie Mann, aged 26, was found guilty of 15 counts of sexual offences against children - including rape and sexual assault - at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and told he must serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars.

Mann, of Dennison Court, Barnsley, was prosecuted over the abuse of three boys under the age of 13 over a five-year period.

Detective Sergeant Jo Chambers and Detective Constable Elinor Duke, who led the investigation into the sex offences, said he deliberately targeted vulnerable children.

In a joint statement they said: "Mann made efforts to gain the trust of these children, with the aim of abusing that trust to commit the most heinous of crimes against them for his own selfish sexual gratification.

"Throughout our investigation, despite the strong and extensive evidence gathered against him, Mann continued to deny his guilt, which resulted in a two-week trial in which his victims were forced to relive and recount their ordeals in court.

"This understandably caused significant distress, anxiety and upset to not only the victim’s but to their families as well. They have however, shown incredible strength in going through this process and it is a credit to them that Mann was found guilty and is now behind bars."

They added: "We’d like to praise the victims for the bravery they have shown, from the day they came forward to tell us what happened, to the immense courage they have demonstrated throughout the entire investigation and court process.

"We hope that knowing Mann is behind bars for a very long time goes some way in helping both them and their families move forward with their lives."

Mann is to be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.