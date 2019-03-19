Man jailed after leaving ex-soldier with ‘life-changing’ injuries

A man has been jailed after attacking two men in Barnsley, leaving a retired soldier with ‘life-changing’ injuries and another with serious damage.

Shaun Tolley, aged 34 from York Street, Barnsley, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of assault which caused actual bodily harm.

Thank you cards sent to the family of the retired soldier

The court heard how Tolley attacked two men in Cudworth on Saturday 27 October 2018.

In the first attack he left a 27-year-old man with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Shortly after, he assaulted a 44-year-old former soldier who asked if Tolley was alright as he was covered in blood. The attack left the ex-soldier with life-changing injuries.

Detective Constable Emma Shipley, the investigating officer, said: “Tolley’s senseless actions that night have had a significant impact on the lives of his victims.

“There was no reason or motive for the second attack, the victim simply asked if Tolley was alright. A kind gesture, which was met with violence. This man will live with the effects of his injuries for the rest of his life and has had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery.

“He has received a lengthy custodial sentence, which reflects the gravity of his offending. Though this will not undo the injuries caused to his victims, I hope they are reassured by the action taken by officers to promptly investigate this awful incident and bring Tolley before the courts.”

The family of the retired soldier sent flowers and a thank you card to officers in Barnsley CID following the hearing, thanking them for their work on the investigation.

A witness, who provided vital CCTV footage to the investigation, was always awarded £500 from the courts.