Man jailed after being found with Spice and knife in Doncaster town centre

A man has been jailed after police officers found him carrying Spice and a knife in Doncaster town centre.

Michael McGarry, of Priestley Close, Balby, was jailed for 28 weeks after being found with the drug and blade during a police ‘stop and search’ in November.

Doncaster town centre

PC Gemma Ibbitson, of the Doncaster Central neighbourhood policing team, said: “On this date in November an officer from the Central neighbourhood team saw a group of known drug users congregating in town.

“McGarry was then made subject of a stop search where the drugs and knife were foundd and McGarry was arrested.”

