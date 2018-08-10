Man jailed after being found with crowbar and screwdriver in Barnsley garden

A man on the prowl looking for homes in Barnsley to break into was caught carrying a crowbar and screwdriver.

Reece Coles, aged 23, of Radcliffe Road, Athersley North, was discovered in the garden of a property in Derwent Crescent, Athersley, in the early hours of Monday, August 6.

He was found in dark clothing, wearing a mask and carrying a crowbar and large screwdriver.

He pleaded guilty to attempted burglary during a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court the following day and was jailed for 26 weeks.