Man 'jabbed' in face with envelope opener in Sheffield

A man was 'jabbed' in his face with a 12-inch envelope opener in Sheffield, it has been revealed.

The man was sat in his car in Sutherland Road, Burngreave, when he was approached by another man who asked him for a cigarette at 7.30am yesterday.

When the victim declined to hand one over he was 'jabbed' in his cheek, according to South Yorkshire Police.

It is not yet known if the attacker drew blood.

The man hunted over the attack was between 26 and 30 years old, 5ft 8ins tall and had black, curly hair.

He was wearing a grey puffer jacket and a blue football top.

He was last seen running off towards Maxwell Road.

A police spokesman said: "At 7.30am on April 26 the victim was sat in his vehicle on Sutherland Road having a cigarette when an unknown male, aged around 26-30, has approached him whilst his window was down, asking for a cig.

"The victim declined and the suspect then jabbed him in the right cheek with what is described as a 12-inch envelope opener."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.