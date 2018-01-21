Man is hospital with life-threatening injuries after Doncaster collision

Witnesses to a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian in South Yorkshire last night are being asked to call police.

At around 7.30pm, a blue BMW was travelling along Field Road, heading towards Thorne, when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, who is thought to have fallen in the road.

The collision happened close to the junction with St Nicholson Road.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries. His condition has since deteriorated and is now described as life-threatening.

A 60-year-old man driving the BMW was not injured.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened and particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or of the pedestrian or car before the collision.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 955 of 20 January 2018.