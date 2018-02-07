Man is caught by police with cannabis drug

A foul-mouthed man was caught with cannabis after police had been trying to speak to him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 31 how Nathan George Baranow, 28, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton, was approached by police but he swore at them and ran before he was stopped by officers on Nottingham Road, Alfreton, and caught with cannabis.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said police had responded to reports of another matter when an officer approached Baranow who was abusive and ran off. Mrs Bickley added Baranow was stopped by other officers and cannabis was recovered from his jacket.

Baranow admitted to police he had been drinking alcohol and a female had given him the cannabis. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and to possessing cannabis after the incident on January 6.

David Gittins, defending, said Baranow had been on a date and he was not involved in the other matter being investigated by police. Magistrates fined Baranow £326 and he must pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.